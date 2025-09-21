<p>Mumbai: In what is great news for football fans, Argentine footballer Lionel Andrés "Leo" Messi one of the finest forwards will be visiting Mumbai this December!</p>.<p>The formal announcement was made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.</p>.Messi's India tour gets final seal of approval, first stop is Kolkata.<p>“Guess what! Lionel Messi is coming to Maharashtra and will play football with you, my young friends,” the CM said. “Thank you, Messi, for gifting me your personally signed football! I welcome your forthcoming visit to Mumbai on 14th December 2025, as a part of the GOAT Tour!” Fadnavis said in a post on X.</p>.<p>“Under-14 young football players from across Maharashtra will be selected by our Sports Department, MITRA, and WIFA, and will get to practice with Lionel Messi on 14th December! I invite football fans and the corporates to support our efforts to bring world-class training to Maharashtra’s Youth!” he said.</p>.<p>Messi would first land in Kolkata, followed by Ahmedabad and Mumbai, and culminate his visit in New Delhi.</p>.<p>In fact, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/football-great-messi-sends-signed-world-cup-jersey-for-pm-modis-on-latters-75th-birthday-3732800">Messi has sent Modi a signed jersey from Argentina’s victorious 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, as a gift for his 75th birthday.</a></p>