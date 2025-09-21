Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

'Every city has potholes, why is Bengaluru only targeted': D K Shivakumar says

"Why potholes in Bengaluru roads are being highlighted. It is because the media highlighted this. It is nothing but a conspiracy against the Congress ruled state,” Shivakumar told reporters here.
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 16:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 September 2025, 16:59 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsD K Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us