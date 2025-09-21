<p>New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Sunday said that some vested interest people are conspiring against the Congress Government in Karnataka by raking up potholes on Bengaluru roads. </p><p>“ There are potholes on roads in every part of the country. Even in infront of my house at Safdarjung Enclave in Delhi, there are 50 potholes on a 100 meters long road. Even in Mumbai or any other city in the country, there are potholes. </p><p>"Why potholes in Bengaluru roads are being highlighted. It is because the media highlighted this. It is nothing but a conspiracy against the Congress ruled state,” Shivakumar told reporters here.</p> .D K Shivakumar urges people not to panic over Karnataka caste census .<p>To a question on Industrialists attacking the state Government for not up-keeping Bengaluru roads, he said, “ I am appealing to all industrialists, who have raised the potholes issue to speak to the Union Government. Please ask the Centre, how much money they have given to Bengaluru despite Karnataka being second highest in the country to contribute to the central government in terms of tax.”</p><p>When the Congress led UPA Government was at the Centre, there was a programme called Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission, to improve infrastructure in urban areas. Under the Mission, Karnataka used to get crores of rupees to improve infrastructure. Why the programme was stopped by the BJP Government at the Centre, Shivakumar, who also holds Bengaluru Urban Development portfolio, said.</p> .<p>“We have developed a system by developing a mobile application to alert the government about the potholes in every road in Bengaluru. I have given a deadline to fill the potholes and the Chief Minister also sanctioned additional funds for this purpose. We have sufficient funds, we know the value of Bengaluru. We will improve all roads," he said.</p><p>On Andhra Pradesh's IT Minister Nara Lokesh requesting Bengaluru based companies to relocate to Andhra Pradesh, Shivakumar said, “Andhra Pradesh is also part of India. I wish best of luck to Nara Lokesh. I don’t want to comment on this. He is free to express his views.</p>