11.29 lakh instances of PM-Kisan fund transfer failure during March-July 2020

There were 11.29 lakh instances of failure of fund transfer to beneficiaries nationally with farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka topping the list. These transactions were done between March 23 and July 31 last year.

Over 55,791 instances of failure of transfer of PM-Kisan funds to farmers' bank accounts were reported in Karnataka between March last week and July-end during the Covid-19 pandemic but only 733 were successfully re-processed during this period, according to an RTI response.

Of the total, only 6.33 lakh instances of failed transactions were succesfully re-processed, leaving around 44% remained unsuccesful as of July 31.

These details were provided by the Ministry of Agriculture in response to an RTI query filed by transparency activist Venkatesh Nayak.

"Although the CPIO did not indicate the amount of funds involved, if one were to assume that each case of transfer failure pertains to one installment of Rs 2,000 which could not be paid, the total figure involved is more than Rs 22.58 lakh. However, how many beneficiaries were affected by such transfer failures is also not known," Nayak said.

He also said how many successful re-processing has happened after July 31 last year is not known as the government has not provided any data on this.

Madhya Pradesh (MP) accounted for the largest number of failed transactions (7.29 lakh) at 64.55% followed by Maharashtra with more than 85,210 transfer failures (7.54%).

Karnataka stood at the number three spot followed by Bihar (51,004) and Uttar Pradesh (47,918). Together these five states accounted for almost 86% of the total figure of transfer failures during the Covid-19 lockdown and the first two months of unlock period.

Sikkim accounted for the lowest number of transfer failures (19). Goa with 118 cases, Arunachal Pradesh with 141, Mizoram with 218 and Meghalaya with 233 cases had very few instances of failure of fund transfer.

When it came to successfull re-processing, Madhya Pradesh again took the top spot with more than 96% (6.12 lakh cases) followed by Maharashtra reporting 2.02% (12,810 cases). UP is at thirrd position accounting for 1,986 cases followed by Gujarat with 1,328 cases and Rajasthan accounting for 1,202 cases.