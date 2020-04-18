2 more recover from COVID-19 in Assam, total 11

2 more recover from COVID-19 in Assam, total rises to 11

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Apr 18 2020, 19:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 19:35 ist
Representative image/iStock

Two more COVID-19 patients were discharged from a hospital on Saturday, taking the total number of persons recovered from the disease to 11 in Assam, out of 34 people who have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the state so far, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The two persons were released from Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital here after results of "their four successive tests came as negative", he said.

They will spend the next 14 days under home quarantine as a precautionary measure, the minister.

Apart from the two, Golaghat Civil Hospital had discharged four, Goalpara Civil Hospital three and Sonapur District Hospital two.

Currently, 22 patients from Assam and another person from Nagaland are undergoing treatment in the state.

One person died of the disease in Assam.

Of the total 34 cases reported in Assam, 33 are related to the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

Golaghat with nine patients, Morigaon with six and Dhubri, Goalpara and Nalbari with four patients each have been identified as the five hotspot districts of Assam.

The other districts with positive patients are two from Silchar and one each from Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Hailakandi, Lakhimpur and South Salmara.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Assam
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Writer helps woman deliver baby under a tree

COVID-19: Writer helps woman deliver baby under a tree

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

 