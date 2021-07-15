20 kids in Puducherry test Covid positive, hospitalised

20 children in Puducherry hospitalised after testing Covid positive

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Jul 15 2021, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 13:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Twenty children hailing from Puducherry were hospitalised on Thursday after testing positive for Covid-19, Director of Health and Family Welfare services S Mohan Kumar said.

They were admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital at Kadirkamam. Kumar told PTI that details of their age were being collected.

