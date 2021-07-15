20 children in Puducherry hospitalised after testing Covid positive

Twenty children hailing from Puducherry were hospitalised on Thursday after testing positive for Covid-19, Director of Health and Family Welfare services S Mohan Kumar said.
They were admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital at Kadirkamam. Kumar told PTI that details of their age were being collected.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations
The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam
'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama
Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin
DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'
Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park
Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb
Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze
Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study