25% expats registered to return due to job insecurities: Goa Official

Around 25% expats from Goa, who have registered to return to their home state have lost or are in the fear of losing their jobs abroad, Goa's Non Resident Indian Commissioner Narendra Sawaikar said on Monday.

Sawarikar, whose Commissionarate of NRI Affairs handles affairs related to Goan expats, also said that on return, the expats would be incorporated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plans of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Around 5,200 people have registered for return on the NRI Commissionarate's portal.

"Those who contacted us are some who have been sacked from their jobs in February and March. Some are on 50% salaries. Some have been informed about a possible job loss. There is uncertainity about jobs, therefore they want to return," Sawaikar told reporters here.

"Almost 25% persons could be jobless because of circumstances there," Sawaikar also said.

The official said, that all data about stranded expats was had been passed on to the central government, which incorporate into the Vande Bharat mission which is underway for repatriating stranded expats back to India.

Sawaikar also said, that the 5,200 expats would be brought back to India in a staggered manner.

Goa has a large expat population working mainly in the oil-rich middle-east region as well as on board cruise liners.

The NRI Commissioner also said that nearly 1,200 Goans who have availed of a Portuguese passport, thanks to a special bilateral arrangement between India and Portugal have also sought return to Goa, but added that in absence of a dual citizenship provision, it would be up to the central government to decide on the issue.

"Around 1,200 have registered, who are original Goans with Portuguese passports. We do not have dual citizenship. Once they have taken another passport, whatever is the law, the due procedure will follow depending on central government decision," Sawaikar also said.

"Central government has also not given any permission regarding Overseas Citizens of India. As and when a decision is taken, due processes will follow," he also said.

The coastal state of Goa, a Portuguese colony for over 450 years gained independence from Portuguese rule in 1961.

The departing Portuguese, however, had offered Goan natives of choosing Portuguese citizenship. The privilege of availing of Portuguese citizenship was later granted to Goans who had lived in Portuguese-ruled Goa, as well as their off-springs up to three generations down the line.

Thousands of Goans have used the opportunity to migrate to Portugal and subsequently to the UK, thanks to the easy access across countries under the aegis of the European Union.

A significant number of expat Goans have also availed of the 'Bilhete de Identidade', the Portuguese national identity card, which takes the applicant a step closer towards obtaining the Portuguese passport.

Rough estimates suggest that up to 30,000 Goans are living in the United Kingdom and other European countries, using the Portuguese citizenship route.