2548 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, toll crosses 5K

The Covid-19 toll in Delhi crossed the 5,000-mark on Monday with 32 more fatalities, while 2,548 new cases took the tally to 2.49 lakh, the Health Department said.

There are 30,941 active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 2.13 lakh people have recovered so far, according to the health bulletin.

Thirty-two new fatalities and 2,548 cases have been recorded, taking the tally to 2,49,259, including 5014 deaths, the department said.

The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 1,889 on Monday from 1,872 a day ago. The positivity rate stands at 7.55 per cent, the recovery rate is over 85 per cent and the case fatality rate is 2.01 per cent, it said.

The relatively low count of fresh cases came out of 33,733 tests. The tests per million is over 1.32 lakh, while the total number of tests stood at over 25.78 lakh.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev took a review meeting with all district magistrates on Covid-19 management. The additional chief secretary, home, held a meeting with Health Department officers and various nodal officers, it said.

Since August 18, cases again have been coming in four digits.

According to the bulletin, out of the 15,861 beds in Covid hospitals, 8,691 are vacant., while 1,864 beds in Covid care centres are occupied. The number of people in home isolation is 19,213.