26/11 key accused Tahawwur Rana wanted 'medal' for Mumbai terror attacks: Report

Three days after India honored the brave jawans who sacrificed their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Tahawwur Rana, key accused in the attack, conveyed to one of the Pakistani co-conspirators that he deserves a ‘medal’ for ‘top class’ contribution and that the 'Indians deserved it, reported The Hindu.

Rana (50), declared a fugitive by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case, is currently lodged in a Los Angeles prison.

The extradition papers filed by the US government in a California court, and assessed by The Hindu say that in September 2009, the FBI intercepted a conversation between Rana and David Coleman Headley, another prime accused in the case. During the conversation, Rana said that nine LeT attackers who had been killed during the attacks should have been given Pakistan’s highest military honour.

The court document further said, “Referring to a 1971 attack on his school in Pakistan, Headley told Rana, that he believed he was ‘even with the Indians now.’ In response, Rana said "they [the Indian people) deserved it.”

Rana was arrested by the US police in 2009 and awaits extradition to India.

According to the federal prosecutors, between 2006 and November 2008, Rana conspired with Headley, also known as 'Daood Gilani', and others in Pakistan to assist Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harakat ul-Jihad-e-Islami, both US-designated terrorist organisations, to plan and carry out the Mumbai terror attacks.

10 terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai. At least 166 people, including six Americans and nine terrorists, were killed and over 300 others were injured in the attacks which began on November 26, 2008.