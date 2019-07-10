3 deaths in Assam flood, over 2 lakh hit

Three persons died due to floods and landslides in Assam, as rising water affected over 2.07 lakh people in 530 villages in 11 districts so far.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level in two places, while five of its tributaries had also crossed the danger mark. The water level in major rivers was still rising, as nearly 250 people took shelter in a relief camp in Jorhat district in eastern Assam on Wednesday.

The flood situation is likely to worsen, with weather reports forecasting heavy to very rains in the upstream areas in neighbouring Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan in the next 48-hours. Rains in the upstream areas will add to the floods in Assam.

The daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Wednesday evening said one person drowned each in Golaghat and Jorhat district while landslides triggered by incessant rains killed a person in Guwahati. Nearly 1.5 lakh people have come under the grip of floods in Assam in the past 24-hours, it said.

A total of 13 relief camps were opened in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Golaghat and Jorhat districts. The bulletin said crop land of 13, 267 hectares were damaged as rising water submerged the villages.

Several roads, bridges and embankments were damaged due to floods in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Barpeta and Jorhat districts. "Personnel of National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been pressed into service," said a statement issued by ASDMA.

Continuous rains in neighbouring Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh triggered landslides on the hills, affecting road communication on Wednesday.