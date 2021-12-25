30 IPS officers transferred in Telangana

30 IPS officers transferred in Telangana; CV Anand new Hyderabad police Commissioner

The 1991 batch IPS officer earlier worked as commissioner of Cyberabad police

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Dec 25 2021, 10:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 10:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In major reshuffle of IPS officers, the Telangana government has appointed CV Anand as the city police commissioner while transferring the incumbent Anajani Kumar to the Anti- Corruption Bureau as Director General.

According to a Government Order issued by the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday night, as many as 30 IPS officers including Superintendents of Police of some districts were reshuffled. CV Anand was waiting for posting after his stint at the centre.

The 1991 batch IPS officer earlier worked as commissioner of Cyberabad police. Shika Goel, Additional Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad (Crimes), has been transferred and posted as Director of ACB.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Telangana
Hyderabad
India News
ips officers

Related videos

What's Brewing

Notre Dame rector offers hope to virus-hit worshipers

Notre Dame rector offers hope to virus-hit worshipers

NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff

NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff

Bengaluru churches decked up to welcome Christmas

Bengaluru churches decked up to welcome Christmas

When Hans Zimmer gives you scoring tips

When Hans Zimmer gives you scoring tips

Open Sesame | Knowing your rights as a consumer

Open Sesame | Knowing your rights as a consumer

DH Toon | This Christmas, a copy of the Constitution

DH Toon | This Christmas, a copy of the Constitution

Cycle Ravi, man accused of 10 murders, tells his story

Cycle Ravi, man accused of 10 murders, tells his story

DIY tips for a year-end house party

DIY tips for a year-end house party

 