4 oxygen plants installed in UP's Muzaffarnagar, operations to start soon

Four oxygen plants have been installed in the district and they will be operationalised soon, a senior health official said on Friday.

These plants will ensure there is no shortage of oxygen and the district is ready to face a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, if it occurs, Chief Medical Officer Dr M S Faujdar said.

The plants have been installed at the district hospital, women district hospital, and at community health centres at Budhana and Khatoli, he said.

The plants will be started "very soon", the official said.