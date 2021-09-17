4 oxygen plants installed in UP's Muzaffarnagar

4 oxygen plants installed in UP's Muzaffarnagar, operations to start soon

The plants have been installed at the district hospital, women district hospital, and at community health centres at Budhana and Khatoli

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Sep 17 2021, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 12:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Four oxygen plants have been installed in the district and they will be operationalised soon, a senior health official said on Friday.

Also read: As festivals near, govt says nearly 1,600 oxygen plants commissioned

These plants will ensure there is no shortage of oxygen and the district is ready to face a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, if it occurs, Chief Medical Officer Dr M S Faujdar said.

The plants have been installed at the district hospital, women district hospital, and at community health centres at Budhana and Khatoli, he said.

The plants will be started "very soon", the official said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
India
Covid-19
Coronavirus
oxygen
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived

Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived

Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos

Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos

Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India

Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India

Who gets sick in space? Orbital tourists may give clues

Who gets sick in space? Orbital tourists may give clues

What's heating the planet?

What's heating the planet?

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

Was not aware of Raj Kundra's work: Shilpa to police

Was not aware of Raj Kundra's work: Shilpa to police

SpaceX's tourist crew 'healthy, happy and resting'

SpaceX's tourist crew 'healthy, happy and resting'

TIME 100: Top 15 most influential people of 2021

TIME 100: Top 15 most influential people of 2021

 