4,690 people arrested under UAPA from 2018-20, 149 convicted: Nityanand Rai

A total of 4,690 people were arrested under the anti-terror law UAPA between 2018 to 2020 but just 149 were convicted under it in the three year period, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

Rai said 1,321 people were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2020 while 80 people were convicted in that year.

In 2019, 1,948 people were arrested under the UAPA and 34 people were convicted in that year and in 2018, 1,421 people were arrested while 35 people were convicted, he said replying to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

The minister said the highest number of people arrested under the UAPA between 2018 and 2020 was in Uttar Pradesh -- 1,338, followed by Manipur -- 943 and Jammu and Kashmir -- 750.

Among all those arrested, 2,488 people belonged to 18-30 years of age group and 1,850 belonged to 30 to 45 years age group, he said.