149 people convicted under UAPA from 2018-20: Rai

4,690 people arrested under UAPA from 2018-20, 149 convicted: Nityanand Rai

The highest number of people arrested under the UAPA between 2018 and 2020 was in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 03 2022, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2022, 16:52 ist
Nityanand Rai. Credit: PTI Photo

A total of 4,690 people were arrested under the anti-terror law UAPA between 2018 to 2020 but just 149 were convicted under it in the three year period, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

Rai said 1,321 people were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2020 while 80 people were convicted in that year.

In 2019, 1,948 people were arrested under the UAPA and 34 people were convicted in that year and in 2018, 1,421 people were arrested while 35 people were convicted, he said replying to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

The minister said the highest number of people arrested under the UAPA between 2018 and 2020 was in Uttar Pradesh -- 1,338, followed by Manipur -- 943 and Jammu and Kashmir -- 750.

Among all those arrested, 2,488 people belonged to 18-30 years of age group and 1,850 belonged to 30 to 45 years age group, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nityanand Rai
India
UAPA
India News
Parliament
Monsoon Session

What's Brewing

How international powers can support Ukraine

How international powers can support Ukraine

Rare white elephant born in Myanmar

Rare white elephant born in Myanmar

Market watch: Customised rakhis in demand

Market watch: Customised rakhis in demand

Pet-friendly parks in Bengaluru

Pet-friendly parks in Bengaluru

Plastic ban: Fun of packed cones

Plastic ban: Fun of packed cones

 