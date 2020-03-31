5 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; total reaches 225

5 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra; total reaches 225

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 31 2020, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 15:33 ist
Representative image/Reuters Photo

Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 225, a health official said.

Among the new cases, two each were reported from Pune and Buldhana and one from Mumbai, he said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

" The Mumbai civic health officials reported some 42 cases testing positive in the city alone on Monday evening, but their final lab reports are awaited. Hence, we have not shown it in the final report," the official said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

 