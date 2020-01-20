50% rise in people held for illegally crossing over to Bangladesh from India: Report

A spike of 50 per cent has been recorded in the number of people being caught while trying to illegally cross over to Bangladesh from India in 2018, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

The Border Security Force (BSF) in 2018 arrested 2,971 people compared to 1,800 in 2017, according to the latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The majority of the people who were caught trying to illegally emigrate were women and children. Among the 2,971 people arrested in 2018 for illegally entering Bangladesh, 1,532 were men, 749 women and 690 children. The corresponding numbers were 1,477, 268 and 55 in 2017.

The number of people illegally entering India from Bangladesh came down marginally to 1,118 in 2018 in comparison to 1,180 in 2017, as per the report.

The data comes amid fears of people crossing over to Bangladesh after their names were not included in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. The final draft list, which was published last year on July 31, is said to have excluded 19 lakh people.

"A definite reverse migration is happening to Bangladesh because of primarily two reasons – a fear factor generated by NRC in Assam, followed by repeated statements by BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) leaders that such an exercise would be conducted all over India. Secondly, Bangladesh’s economy today is in a much better position and there is uncertainty in India. Those who came here (to India) in the 1970s and 1980s have better opportunities in Bangladesh. Why would they risk being beaten up and called illegal immigrants when they can respectfully work in their country?" Subir Bhaumik, an author and Bangladesh expert, told the publication. He added that the 2019 figure may be even higher.

A senior BSF official confirmed to the reverse in the trend of Indians crossing over to Bangladesh. "The number of people trying to cross over is not alarming but it has definitely increased. It will be difficult to assess how many of these people have actually tried to leave the country – either on their own, as they wanted to emigrate to Bangladesh or through trafficking networks," a senior BSF official posted at a section of 4,096km-long India-Bangladesh border told the publication on condition of anonymity.