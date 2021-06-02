594 doctors died in India's second Covid wave: IMA

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday revealed that 594 doctors succumbed to the virus during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The highest number of deaths occurred in Delhi (107), followed by Bihar (96), and Uttar Pradesh (67).

Read more: India's healthcare is in shambles and frontline workers are bearing the brunt

Indian Medical Association (IMA) says 594 doctors died during the second wave of COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/rbFbwhgL55 — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

The IMA had previously revealed that more than 1,200 doctors died of Covid since the start of the pandemic, according to AFP.