594 doctors died in India's second Covid wave: IMA

The highest number of deaths occurred in Delhi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 02 2021, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 13:41 ist
Healthcare workers tend to a Covid patient. Credit: AFP Photo

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday revealed that 594 doctors succumbed to the virus during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The highest number of deaths occurred in Delhi (107), followed by Bihar (96), and Uttar Pradesh (67).

Read more: India's healthcare is in shambles and frontline workers are bearing the brunt

The IMA had previously revealed that more than 1,200 doctors died of Covid since the start of the pandemic, according to AFP.

 

Coronavirus
Covid-19
doctors
IMA

