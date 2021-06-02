594 doctors died in India's second Covid wave: IMA

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday revealed that 594 doctors succumbed to the virus during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The highest number of deaths occurred in Delhi (107), followed by Bihar (96), and Uttar Pradesh (67).
Indian Medical Association (IMA) says 594 doctors died during the second wave of COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/rbFbwhgL55
— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021
The IMA had previously revealed that more than 1,200 doctors died of Covid since the start of the pandemic, according to AFP.
