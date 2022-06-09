7,240 fresh Covid-19 cases in India, active caseload at 32,498

7,240 new Covid cases in India, active caseload at 32K

The active cases soared past the 30,000 mark after an increase of 3,641 cases in the last 24 hour

  • Jun 09 2022, 08:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2022, 09:03 ist
Covid-19 cases in India continued to rise as the nation on Thursday reported 7,240 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the overall tally to 4,31,97,522, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

The active cases soared past the 30,000 mark after an increase of 3,641 cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 32,498. 

Meanwhile, eight more fatalities took the toll to 5,24,723. 

Amidst the rising cases, aviation regulator DGCA  on Wednesday directed airlines to de-board any passenger before departure if they refuse to wear face masks inside an aircraft even after being warned. 

