7,240 fresh Covid-19 cases in India, active caseload at 32,498

Covid-19 cases in India continued to rise as the nation on Thursday reported 7,240 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the overall tally to 4,31,97,522, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The active cases soared past the 30,000 mark after an increase of 3,641 cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 32,498.

Meanwhile, eight more fatalities took the toll to 5,24,723.

Amidst the rising cases, aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday directed airlines to de-board any passenger before departure if they refuse to wear face masks inside an aircraft even after being warned.

