Aam Aadmi Party announces first list of candidates for 2022 Punjab Assembly elections

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday announced its first list of candidates for 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

It announced the candidature of Jai Kishan Roudi from Garhshankar, Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo and Saravjit Kaur Manuke from Jagraon seats among 7 other sitting MLAs.

Aam Aadmi Party announces its first list of candidates for 2022 Punjab assembly elections pic.twitter.com/CSGFX9TcPt — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2021

Assembly elections in seven states are due in 2022.

Five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur -- will go to polls early next year, while elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will be held in the later part of the year.

Barring Punjab, the BJP is in power in all these states.

More to follow...

