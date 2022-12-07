AAP sweeps aside saffron party, takes control of MCD

AAP scripts history, takes charge of Delhi civic body from BJP, ending saffron party's reign

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 07 2022, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 14:09 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party ended the BJP's 15-year rule at the Delhi municipal corporation winning 126 seats.

The BJP, which exit polls predicted to suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight, winning 97 wards and leading in 6.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AAP
India News
Indian Politics
Delhi
MCD polls

What's Brewing

Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list

Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list

Pandoravirus: Melting Arctic is releasing ancient germs

Pandoravirus: Melting Arctic is releasing ancient germs

DH Toon | Winter Session: Centre's ears closed?

DH Toon | Winter Session: Centre's ears closed?

Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend

Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend

Leopard sighting? Don’t panic

Leopard sighting? Don’t panic

Saluting survivors: Calendar features burn victims

Saluting survivors: Calendar features burn victims

4 Indians on BBC’s 100 influential women 2022 list

4 Indians on BBC’s 100 influential women 2022 list

Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira

Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira

Hackers attack ICMR site 6,000 times a day

Hackers attack ICMR site 6,000 times a day

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

 