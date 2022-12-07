AAP scripts history, takes charge of Delhi civic body from BJP, ending saffron party's reign

The Aam Aadmi Party ended the BJP's 15-year rule at the Delhi municipal corporation winning 126 seats.
The BJP, which exit polls predicted to suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight, winning 97 wards and leading in 6.
More to follow...
