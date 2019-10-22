Abhijit's passion towards human empowerment visible: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee.
"Excellent meeting with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee. His passion towards human empowerment is clearly visible. We had a healthy and extensive interaction on various subjects. India is proud of his accomplishments. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.
Who is Indian-origin Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee?
Recently, Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee won the Nobel Prize for Economics, and joined the list of Indians and people of Indian origin to grab the world's most prestigious award in different fields.
