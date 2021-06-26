Drug addiction neither cool nor a style statement: PM

Addiction not a style statement, says PM Modi on International Day against Drug Abuse

Modi also shared an old Mann Ki Baat episode which contained many aspects of overcoming the drugs menace

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 26 2021, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2021, 12:18 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

On the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for realising the vision of a drugs-free India, noting that they bring darkness, destruction and devastation.

He tweeted, "Today, on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, I laud all those working at the grassroots to eliminate the menace of drugs from our society. Every such effort to save lives is vital. After all, drugs bring with it darkness, destruction and devastation."

He added, "Let us reiterate our commitment to share facts on drugs and realise our vision of a drugs free India. Remember- addiction is neither cool nor a style statement."

The prime minister also shared an old Mann Ki Baat episode which contained many aspects of overcoming the drugs menace.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Drug abuse
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

He saved 31 people, then got 142-year prison sentence

He saved 31 people, then got 142-year prison sentence

This discovery may add species to human family tree

This discovery may add species to human family tree

DH Toon | 'PM Modi wants to remove Dilli ki doori'

DH Toon | 'PM Modi wants to remove Dilli ki doori'

'Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One' movie review

'Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One' movie review

 