After conversion remark row, Surya withdraws statement

After backlash over 'convert Muslims from Pakistan' remark, Tejasvi Surya 'unconditionally' withdraws statement

Surya's comments came against the backdrop of the Karnataka Assembly passing the controversial Anti-conversion Bill

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 27 2021, 11:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2021, 12:25 ist

Bangalore South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday withdrew statements that he said created “an avoidable controversy”.

"At a program held in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt two days ago, I spoke on the subject of ‘Hindu Revival in Bharat’. Certain statements from my speech has regrettably created an avoidable controversy. I therefore unconditionally withdraw the statements," Surya said in a tweet.

The BJP Yuva Morcha president, however, did not specify which statement he is withdrawing from his hour-long speech.

One portion of his speech that went viral has him calling upon Hindus to bring ‘converted’ Muslims and Christians back into the Hindu fold. Surya urged Hindus to dream of the impossible to reconvert those who left Hinduism and embraced other religions.

Also Read | Dream big, 'reconvert' Pakistanis to Hinduism: Tejasvi Surya

"It's not just re-converting those Muslims or Christians near our homes. It should be our priority to convert those Muslims in today's Pakistan to Hinduism," Surya said, adding that when this happens "we will have Pakistan back in the geography".

He also urged temples and mutts to set targets and reconvert people.

Surya's comments came against the backdrop of the Karnataka Assembly passing the controversial anti-conversion Bill in the recently-concluded winter session of legislature. The Bill is not yet a law as it is pending passage in the Legislative Council.

Tejasvi Surya
Bangalore
Karnataka News
BJP
Karnataka Politics
India News

