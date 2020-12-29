Farmers write to Centre over agendas for Dec 30 talks

Agitating farmers write to Centre, take hard line on agendas for Dec 30 talks

Through the letter, the Morcha also formally accepted the government's invitation for the dialogue

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 29 2020, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2020, 20:01 ist
Farmers take part in a demonstration against the central government's recent agricultural reforms while blocking a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border in Singhu on December 29, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Protesting farmer unions Tuesday wrote to the Centre on the talks scheduled between the two sides on Wednesday, saying the discussion will only be on the modalities of repealing the three legislation and giving a legal guarantee on the MSP.

The government has invited the protesting farmers for the sixth round of talks on Wednesday.

Follow farmers' protest live updates here

In its letter on Tuesday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which represents 40 farmer unions, said the discussion will be only on modalities for the repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on MSP.

The Morcha further said the agenda of the meeting should also include amendments to be made and notified in the Commission for the Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020 to exclude farmers from its penal provisions.

Through the letter, the Morcha also formally accepted the government's invitation for the dialogue.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

farmers
Farmers protests
Farm Bills
Agriculture
MSP

What's Brewing

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

Trans beauty pageant finalist makes history in Nepal

Trans beauty pageant finalist makes history in Nepal

Farmers fear FCI purchases may end under new farm laws

Farmers fear FCI purchases may end under new farm laws

 