Agnipath Row Live: Opposing 'Agnipath' not in interest of youths, says Dharmendra Pradhan

  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 07:59 ist
  • 07:55

    Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday called the ‘Agnipath’ scheme “pro youth” saying that opposing it was not in the interest of the youngsters of the country.

    Addressing party workers and leaders at Police ground here, Pradhan said that after serving in the army for four years, these youths would be accommodated in other forces and organisations. (PTI)