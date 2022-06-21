Agnipath Row Live: Opposing 'Agnipath' not in interest of youths, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday called the \u2018Agnipath\u2019 scheme \u201cpro youth\u201d saying that opposing it was not in the interest of the youngsters of the country.\r\n\r\nAddressing party workers and leaders at Police ground here, Pradhan said that after serving in the army for four years, these youths would be accommodated in other forces and organisations. (PTI)
Opposing 'Agnipath' not in interest of youths: Dharmendra Pradhan
