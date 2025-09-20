<p>MUMBAI: Charting its future course, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a>-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is keen on strengthening its relations with the BJP, which leads the ruling Mahayuti-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre and in Maharashtra. </p><p>Pawar, the NCP President and Deputy Chief Minister, was very specific on this as the party came out with the Nagpur Declaration after Friday’s day-long Rashtravadi Chintan Shivir in Nagpur. </p><p>On Friday, 66-year-old Pawar, who is popularly known as Dada, personally interacted with party leaders and office-bearers individually and in groups. </p><p>The vision document hails the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.</p><p>“The NCP reiterates its commitment to the alliance with the BJP for the welfare and development of Maharashtra,” the Nagpur Declaration states. </p><p>“The party reaffirms its membership of the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party supports and appreciates the firm stand of the Prime Minister against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is commended, and the party resolves to strengthen coordination with BJP at all levels for effective governance delivery,” states the vision document with a strategic focus. </p>.Ajit Pawar warns NCP ministers to shape up, invokes Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar.<p>On the issue of transparency and people’s participation, the document states that it will upon citizen charters, public disclosure of government schemes, and performance reports to ensure transparency and accountability in governance.</p><p>On women empowerment, the NCP said that the party shall undertake the establishment of Pink Toilets in constituencies where NCP has elected representatives, so as to provide clean and safe sanitation facilities for women. A dedicated mechanism shall be established to ensure that women’s grievances and concerns are received and addressed without obstruction.Special meetings shall be organized to gather feedback from women beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana.</p><p>Quarterly Jan Samvad programmes will be held in each district to report work done and receive public grievances and suggestions. Ministers, MLAs, leaders, and workers shall regularly communicate their initiatives to the people. The party shall work on the principle of “One Campaign, One Theme, Every Month” to engage with citizens on new issues consistently.</p><p>On party-government coordination, the Nagpur Declaration states: “The party resolved to establish a transparent mechanism of coordination between the government and the organization from the Panchayat level to Dada’s office. This mechanism shall ensure that people’s concerns are promptly placed before officials for timely resolution. Party workers shall act as an effective bridge between the government and citizens.”</p>