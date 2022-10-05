Ahead of new session, UGC issues anti-ragging guidelines for universities, colleges

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written to universities and colleges detailing guidelines on how to deal with ragging on campus, just as the admission season is beginning. An anti-ragging committee, surprise checks, and installation of CCTV cameras are some of the steps that institutes will have to take to curb ragging on campus.

UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain, in a letter to universities, asked them to adhere to these guidelines as they prepare for admissions this year. “If any institution fails to take adequate steps to prevent ragging or does not act in accordance with these regulations or fails to punish perpetrators of incidents of ragging suitably, it will attract punitive action against itself by the UGC,” Jain said in his letter.

Parents and students will also have to sign an anti-ragging undertaking online at the website – www.antiragging.in. “An online undertaking in every academic year is to be submitted by each student and every parent, in compliance with the UGC regulations and its second amendment regarding submission of undertaking,” the UGC wrote in its advisory.

The UGC has also asked to constitute anti-ragging committees, anti-ragging squads, and anti-ragging cells across campuses, and said that formation of these bodies and their members should be publicised in prospectuses and brochures.

In its advisory, UGC also asked institutes to carry out surprise inspections of hostels, canteens, restrooms, and bus stops, and anti-ragging posters should be available across admissions centres, classes, libraries, canteens, hostels, etc. The UGC has also asked that institutes put CCTV cameras across strategic locations.