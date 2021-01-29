All diplomats, staff safe: Israel on embassy blast

All diplomats, staff safe: Israeli foreign ministry on blast outside its embassy in Delhi

A minor improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place outside the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi

PTI
PTI, Jerusalem,
  • Jan 29 2021, 20:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 20:41 ist
Security personnel stand guard after a minor IED blast outside the Israeli Embassy, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Israeli foreign ministry on Friday said all its diplomats and embassy staff are "safe and sound" following a blast outside its embassy in New Delhi.

A minor improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place outside the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening.

"An explosion occurred a short while ago, close to the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi. There are no casualties and no harm was done to the building. All Israeli diplomats and embassy staff are safe and sound," a foreign ministry release said.

"The event is being investigated by the Indian authorities who are in contact with Israeli officials," it said, adding that the foreign minister is frequently being updated on the situation and has directed to take all necessary precautions.

Also read: Security beefed up after minor explosion near Israel embassy in Delhi; airports on alert

"We will report further developments as they occur," the release said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said that it was a "very low intensity" blast.

"No injury to any person was reported and nor was there any damage to property except the glass panes of three vehicles parked nearby," he said.

Initial impressions suggest it could be a mischievous attempt to create a sensation, Mittal said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Israel
Delhi
blast

What's Brewing

Serena visits zoo, Djokovic barefoot as quarantine ends

Serena visits zoo, Djokovic barefoot as quarantine ends

Change in food items weightage to gauge true inflation

Change in food items weightage to gauge true inflation

Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index

Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

Why onion prices spike between August and November

Why onion prices spike between August and November

From broker notes to memes: How stock market went viral

From broker notes to memes: How stock market went viral

 