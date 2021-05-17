Alleging witch-hunt, ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh moves SC

Senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh has approached the Supreme Court for transfer of all inquiries ordered against him outside the state of Maharashtra, claiming he faced witch-hunt after he accused the then-home minister Anil Deshmukh of fixing Rs 100 crore monthly extortion target during his stint as Mumbai police commissioner.

He alleged framing up in cases unless he withdrew his complaint against Deshmukh.

In a writ petition, Singh asked the top court to transfer all investigations already initiated or contemplated against him to the CBI, which was already probing the charges against the former minister.

Read | Sachin Vaze directly reported to Param Bir Singh: Report

The CBI had already lodged an FIR in the matter on April 21 after the top court declined to interfere with the Bombay High Court's order for preliminary investigation against Deshmukh.

Singh, who himself faced proceedings afterwards, sought a direction to the state authorities not to initiate any inquiry or investigation or coercive action against him without permission from the top court.

Within days of his transfer to Homeguards department on March 17, Singh had accused the then-Minister of setting a collection target of Rs 100 crore for API Sachin Vaze of the Crime Intelligence Unit, Mumbai, who was arrested in the Antilia bomb scare case.