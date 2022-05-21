Shah hails 'sensitive' PM as fuel excise duty reduced

Amit Shah calls Narendra Modi 'sensitive leader' as fuel excise duty reduced

Shah said for other sectors also, many such steps have been taken which will reduce the price of products

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 21 2022, 22:49 ist
  • updated: May 21 2022, 22:49 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday welcomed the decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel and said that under the challenging global situation, the Narendra Modi government has given a huge relief to the public.

The government on Saturday cut excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to give relief to consumers battered by high fuel prices that have also pushed inflation to a record high.

It also decided to give Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries for 12 cylinders in a year.

Also Read | Centre reduces excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, diesel by Rs 6

"Even in this challenging global situation, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the central government has given a huge relief to the general public by reducing the excise duty on petrol and diesel and giving a subsidy of Rs 200 on gas cylinders," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

The home minister said Modi is a sensitive leader who cares for every section of the country.

Therefore, for the last eight years, the concerns and the interests of the poor, farmers and the general public of the country have always been at the centre of the decisions of the Modi government, he said.

"I express my gratitude to Narendra Modi and (Union Finance Minister) Nirmala Sitharaman for this public-friendly decision," he said.

Shah said for other sectors also, many such steps have been taken which will reduce the price of products.

The home minister is currently on a two-day tour of Arunachal Pradesh.

The excise duty cut will translate into a reduction of Rs 9.5 a litre on petrol and Rs 7 a litre in diesel after taking into account its impact on other levies.

Announcing the duty cut through tweets, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said the government will give Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries for 12 cylinders in a year to help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels.

A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,003 in the national capital.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries, the poor women who got free connections, will get Rs 200 subsidy directly in their bank accounts and the effective price for them would be Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
Narendra Modi
Excise duty
Fuel Prices
India News
BJP

What's Brewing

Mechanics, hairdressers... Ukraine recruits train

Mechanics, hairdressers... Ukraine recruits train

Youngest athlete stands the tallest

Youngest athlete stands the tallest

J&K mishap: Families cling to hope as search continues

J&K mishap: Families cling to hope as search continues

Modern Workwear: The rules of 9-to-5 dressing

Modern Workwear: The rules of 9-to-5 dressing

Hidden treasures: Mumbai's ancient caves

Hidden treasures: Mumbai's ancient caves

Cannes 2022: Deepika slays the red carpet in her dress

Cannes 2022: Deepika slays the red carpet in her dress

A paw-some day trip: dogs ride Japan bullet train

A paw-some day trip: dogs ride Japan bullet train

Explore Japanese craft malts on World Whisky Day

Explore Japanese craft malts on World Whisky Day

 