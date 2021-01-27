Amit Shah must be sacked for allowing Delhi violence: Congress

Congress on Wednesday demanded resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and held him responsible for the violence that shook the national capital on Republic Day.

Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala also accused the Modi government of being part of a concerted conspiracy to malign the farmers' agitation by allowing some miscreants to enter the Red Fort complex and hoist a religious flag.

Surjewala said the Delhi Police instead of booking and arresting the miscreants involved in violence and unruly incidents, is actually registering false cases against the leaders of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha.

“It is a huge, colossal security lapse and intelligence failure on the part of none less than the Home Minister Amit Shah. Amit Shah must be sacked without delay,” he said.

"A concerted conspiracy, aided and abetted by the Modi Government is unfolding to malign the entire farmers' movement and to push them out and bury the demand for the repeal of the three anti-agriculture black laws under the din and noise of FIRs," Surjewala told reporters.

"Did Amit Shah and Intelligence Agencies not know about the open declaration over last 24-48 hours by these violent and anti-social elements, who segregated themselves from the farmers and expressed their desire that they are going to go to the Red Fort," the Congress leader asked.

"What was Amit Shah doing? Was he sleeping? What were the Intelligence Agencies doing? Were they sleeping," he also asked.

Surjewala said how can the police remain, mute spectators, as 500-700 people occupied the Red Fort. He claimed the policy of the Modi Government and the BJP from day one has been very clear - to defame and remove the farmers from agitating against the new agri laws.

"This is unacceptable and those who did it, Deep Sidhu and gang, they have been seen in the past cohabiting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, ample evidence of which is now available in the public domain. Instead of arresting them then and there, they were permitted to go back," Surjewala said.

AAP accused the BJP of “planting its stooge” Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu to create chaos in the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.

Sidhu has been blamed by the farmer union leaders and opposition parties for inciting violence during the tractor rally.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha, questioned the connection between Sidhu and BJP, and released several photos of the actor with various BJP leaders.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, Abhay Singh Chautala, the lone legislator of the Indian National Lok Dal, on Wednesday quit as the member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly even as the opposition called for immediate repeal of the three farm laws.

“I decided I cannot sit in the Assembly with those who bring resolutions favouring these laws,” Chautala said, referring to the BJP-led government's earlier move of bringing in a resolution backing the Centre's three farm laws.

(With PTI inputs)