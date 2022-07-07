Amit Shah virtually unveils ‘Statue of Peace’ in Srinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday virtually unveiled a 4-feet-tall ‘Statue of Peace’, in Sonwar, commemorating Sri Ramanujacharya who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living, and drove home the 11th century Bhakti saint's message of equality of all.

Sri Yadugiri Yatiraja Narayana Jeeyar of Sri Yadugiri Yatiraja Mutt in Bengaluru, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of J&K, C N Ashwath Narayana, Minister for Higher Education, Karnataka and Tejaswi Surya, MP, Bengaluru South were present on the occasion.

While unveiling the statue made of marble, Shah said, “Sri Ramanuja, the proponent of Vishishtadvaita was an epic personality who always longed for the creation of an equitable society.”

He informed that a statue of Sri Ramanujacharya would be installed in Gujarat, next year. “Ramanuja who had a liberal approach strongly stood against disparities in society. His preaching and practices are relevant even after a thousand years. He has contributed immensely to the integrity of the country and his statue installed will send a message of peace not only to Kashmir but to the entire nation,” the Home Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayan, who was physically present, said Sri Ramanujacharya, who had stayed in Karnataka for 40 years had come twice to Kashmir during the composition of his great work Sri Bahsya.

“Sri Yadugiri Yatiraja Narayana Jeeyar has continued to be in the path of the heritage proposed by Sri Ramanujacharya. It is appreciable that Sri Yadugiri Yatiraja Mutt of Bengaluru has taken up the restoration work of the Shuryar Mandir,” he said.

Saying Sri Ramanuja always stood for equality, peace, and empowerment, Narayan expressed confidence that the statue installed would contribute to establishing peace in the Valley.