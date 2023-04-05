Another class 10 question paper leaked in Telangana

The public exam papers leak spree appears to be continuing in Telangana.

After the 10th class Telugu paper on Monday, Hindi paper appeared on WhatsApp groups within minutes after the exam commenced on Tuesday morning.

The BRS government is already facing the Opposition heat over the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) held recruitment exams paper leaks and the ensuing cancellation of the exams including the coveted Group-I.

While a SIT constituted by K Chandrasekhar Rao government is probing the TSPSC leaks, the Opposition parties are pressing for a CBI-ED investigation of the scam, while also demanding the resignation of IT minister K T Rama Rao.

Now, after the 10th exam paper “leaks”, the BJP is demanding the dismissal of Education Minister Sabitha Reddy too.

While the Telugu paper was found to be leaked out from a school in Tandur, Vikarabad district, officials are yet to identify the centre where the Hindi paper picture was taken and sent on social media.

The appearance of mobile phone taken pictures of the 10th exam papers in social media is baffling the authorities, as no phones are allowed inside the exam halls.

While the continuing leaks have worried the students, parents, education minister Sabitha Reddy has convened a video conference meeting of district collectors, SPs on Tuesday evening to discuss the problem.

“I am appealing to district collectors, education officials, school managements, police, postal departments etc to work in coordination for the proper conduct of the exams, as this concerns the future of 4.95 lakh children,” Reddy said in a statement while adding that the government would act sternly with violators.

The 10th board exams commenced across the state on Monday. Officials had clarified that the exams would be conducted as per the schedule.