AP, Bihar, UP among major states to straggle behind in Covid vaccination race

While India crossed the milestone of administering 75 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, some major states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh haven’t been able to do their best.

As of Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh has been able to vaccinate only 41.85 per cent of its total population (as per 2011 Census). Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are right behind Andhra Pradesh in the line with only 44.33 per cent and 44.96 per cent of their population with at least one dose.

According to the vaccination data from Co-WIN, Jharkhand and Nagaland have bagged the fourth and fifth numbers from the bottom, respectively. Jharkhand has been able to vaccinate 46.64 per cent of its population and 47.74 per cent of Nagaland have got at least one dose.

Meanwhile, Tripura, Kerala, and Uttarakhand have been able to secure a top spot in the list with more than 90 per cent of the population getting at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Tripura and Kerala have 96.38 per cent and 95.67 per cent population vaccinated against Covid-19 respectively.

Kerala was contributing more than 30,000 cases to the total tally until the second week of September. Kerala's numbers gradually decreased in the past seven days and on Wednesday it reported 17,681 confirmed cases.

The daily positivity rate of the country has been recorded below three per cent for the past 17 days.

Hoping to break the previous records of Covid vaccinations, BJP workers across the country will run a special campaign on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 to help maximum people get inoculated against Covid.

