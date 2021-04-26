Armed forces rope in retired medics for Covid-19 duty

The Armed Forces on Monday recalled its medical personnel who had retired or taken premature retirement in the last two years to work at Covid-19 facilities across the country.

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that other medical officers who have retired earlier have also been requested to make their services available for consultation through medical emergency helplines.

The personnel have been asked to work at Covid-19 facilities within the proximity of their present place of residence, Rawat told the Prime Minister during a review meeting on Monday.

The Prime Minister was also told that all medical officers on staff appointments at Command HQ, Corps HQ, Division HQ & similar HQ of Navy and Air Force will be employed at hospitals.

Read: IAF flies empty oxygen containers to West Bengal, Odisha

Rawat told Modi that nursing personnel were being employed in large numbers to complement doctors at hospitals and that oxygen cylinders available with armed forces in various establishments will be released for hospitals.

The CDS also said that the armed forces were creating medical facilities in large numbers where possible military medical infrastructure will be made available to civilians.

The Prime Minister reviewed the operations being undertaken by the Indian Air Force to transport oxygen and other essentials in India and abroad.

PM Modi also discussed with Rawat the idea of instructing Kendriya and Rajya Sainik Welfare Boards and Officers posted in various headquarters in veterans cells to coordinate the services of veterans to extend the reach to the maximum extent possible including in remote areas.