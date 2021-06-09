Asaram uncooperative with doctors, has 'ulterior motive' to get shifted out of custody, SC told

The Rajasthan government has told the Supreme Court that self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, serving life term in a rape case, was not cooperating with the doctors at AIIMS Jodhpur with an ulterior motive to get himself shifted out of his custody.

Opposing his plea to allow him Ayurvedic treatment as an abuse of the process, the state government said Asaram has made third attempt to get his sentence suspended, under the garb of medical treatment.

In an affidavit, the state government said, “In previous round of petitions, the accused had prayed for immediate medical surgery of his ailment, through allopathic method, which failed and now the accused through this present petition raised his concern to get his treatment from Ayurveda.”

Asaram was not cooperative to the doctors at AIIMS Jodhpur, and as per May 21 discharge report, he had refused to take injection and some oral medicine, it claimed.

Read | Tested positive for Covid, Asaram seeks bail for 'ayurvedic treatment' in Haridwar

“The accused was stable and fit to discharge and there was no any complication. Hence, there is no requirement of any further super specialities’ treatment of the accused," it added.

The government said Arun Kumar Tyagi was the treating Ayurvedic doctor of the accused, who continued to treat him even after retirement from Jodhpur Ayurvedic Hospital, under the order of the top court.

The government claimed Asaram was deliberately trying to delay the pending trial in the other case at Gandhi Nagar and Jodhpur, under the garb of Ayurvedic treatment.

Asaram had moved the top court seeking permission to be treated at Prakash Deep Institute of Ayurvedic Sciences, Uttarakhand.

The Rajasthan government placed on record May 23, medical report which established that Asaram’s health was found normal without any complications.

“The accused/petitioner with ulterior motive has been attempting to change the venue of his custody, under the guise of medical treatment. Such change, with due respect, an abuse of process of law,” it said.

The government also pointed out that Jodhpur is one of the rare centres, where both the allopathic and Ayurvedic treatment are available.

Last week, the top court agreed to examine the possibility of temporarily shifting godman Asaram Bapu to an Ayurvedic treatment centre. Post-Covid, he had requested not to put on allopathic drugs.

The High Court had dismissed Asaram’s application for temporary suspension of sentence and directed the district and jail administration to ensure that proper treatment at a suitable medical institution.

Asaram is serving a life term at Jodhpur Central Jail in connection with the rape of a minor girl.

The top court has put his plea for consideration on Friday.