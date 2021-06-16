Assam CM joins micro-blogging platform Koo in Assamese

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined microblogging platform Koo and launched the Assamese language on the site on Wednesday.

"I am delighted that Koo App has launched Assamese language on Koo with me joining the platform. The app is enabling the people of Assam to voice their thoughts and opinions in their mother tongue. Looking forward to engaging with people on the Koo app. I will be Kooing my opinions, announcements and many more updates here. I wish Koo the very best in their future endeavours," said a statement quoting Sarma.

The statement was issued by Koo.

Founded in March 2020, Koo is a homegrown micro-blogging platform. Available in multiple Indian languages, people from across different regions in India can express themselves in their mother tongue on the site.

Users can connect with Sarma on his handle @himantabiswa. With the launch of Koo App in Assamese by the Chief Minister, many celebrities and thought leaders of the state are expected to join the platform soon. They will be interacting with the people of Assam in the Assamese language on the platform, said the statement.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and CEO of Koo, said, "I’m sure the people of Assam would love to interact with him and each other on Koo and exchange thoughts around various topics. Assam is a very large state with a population of over 30 million and the people have a high affinity towards their language. Koo will be one of the few platforms where they will be able to connect with each other, exchange thoughts in Assamese and make new friends too.”

Mayank Bidwatka, co-founder of Koo said they have enabled the Assamese keyboard on Koo making it very easy for the users to connect with each other in their mother tongue. "They will be able to create, share their thoughts in audio and video formats too, apart from text. This multi-modal creation is unique to Koo. I hope to see a large population from the state use this platform to connect with each other in a way like never before!”