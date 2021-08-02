Assam, Mizoram issue to be settled in stipulated time frame: PM tells BJP MPs

Assam, Mizoram row to be solved in stipulated time: PM

MPs had told PM that they were pained by the violence that had taken place on the Assam-Mizoram border

Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS , New Delhi,
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured a group of MPs from the north-eastern states that the Assam-Mizoram border issue would be settled within a stipulated time-frame.

A delegation of MPs from the northeastern states, including Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju, Pratima Bhoumik, Rameshwar Teli among others met the Prime Minister to discuss issues concerning their states and the ongoing border dispute between Assam with other neighbouring states.

“The Prime Minister is very keen and he has assured us that he will take up the issue in a positive way and resolve it within a stipulated time frame,” BJP Lok Sabha member from Assam Dilip Saikia told reporters after the meeting.

In a memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister, the MPs said they were pained by the violence that had taken place on the Assam-Mizoram border and expressed disapproval of the attempt by the Congress to indulge in politics and one-upmanship over the issue.

The MPs pointed out that a series of confidence-building measures have also taken place over the last few days.

“Yet, the actions of the Congress Party remain devious and mischievous. We would like to strongly convey to all those elements who view the Assam-Mizoram issue as a means of spreading chaos in India that their shenanigans will not work. India is united and will continue to move ahead on the path of progress,” the memorandum said.

The BJP MPs mentioned that under the NDA government led by Modi development work in the northeast has been historic and unparalleled.

“No Prime Minister has been as sensitive to the aspirations of the Northeast as Prime Minister Modi. The people of our region are deeply touched by his description of the Northeast as the ‘Ashtalakshmi’ of India’s progress and the rapid development in the region as a part of the ‘Act East Policy’,” they said.

