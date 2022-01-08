Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Priyanka to kickstart 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' campaign today

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold an interaction with people as part of the party’s 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' campaign, she announced through her Facebook page on Friday. Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister and senior AAP leader Gopal Rai will be on a five-day visit to Uttarakhand. Stay tuned for more updates.
Security breach during PM's Punjab visit not good: RSS
CPI(M)'s three-day Central Committee meeting begins in Hyderabad
The upcoming elections in various states and the draft of the political report to be presented at the party's All India Conference in April are on the agenda of the CPI(M)'s three-day Central Committee meeting that began in Hyderabad on Friday. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar, politburo member Prakash Karat and other leaders attended the meeting, a CPI(M) release said.
Successive governments in Uttar Pradesh neglected Muslims: Owaisi
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi alleged on Friday that Muslims in Uttar Pradesh had been neglected by successive governments and accused political parties of making false promises to the community to garner votes.
Sonu Sood no longer Punjab's 'state icon'
The Election Commission of India has annulled the appointment of actor Sonu Sood as Punjab’s “state icon”. Sonu Sood had been made Punjab’s “icon” over a year ago by the Election Commission of India.
