Attempt to polarise: Cong on Shah's protest remarks

Attempt to divert, polarise: Congress on Shah linking party's protests to Ram temple foundation day

The Opposition party also dismissed as 'bogus' Shah's remarks and said its stir against price rise has clearly hit home

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 05 2022, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 22:12 ist
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh. Credit: IANS Photo

The Congress on Friday hit back at Home Minister Amit Shah for linking the party's protests to the Ram temple foundation day, saying it was a desperate attempt to "divert, distract, polarise and give a malicious twist" to its democratic demonstrations against price rise.

The Opposition party also dismissed as "bogus" Shah's remarks and said its stir against price rise has clearly hit home.

Speaking with reporters outside Parliament this evening, Shah linked Congress leaders' protest in black clothes over the issues of price rise and unemployment to the party's "appeasement" politics to convey its opposition to the Ram temple foundation laying by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this day in 2020.

In a sharp retort, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the home minister made a desperate attempt to "divert, distract, polarise and give a malicious twist" to the party's protests against price rise, unemployment and GST.

"It's only a sick mind which can produce such bogus arguments. Clearly the protests have hit home!" Ramesh said.

Shah had said the construction of the temple is now in full swing and that the Congress is conveying its opposition to the temple construction. He said the issues of Enforcement Directorate action against its leaders and price rise were only excuses. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Congress
Amit Shah

What's Brewing

How Holcim, other Indian cement firms fixed prices

How Holcim, other Indian cement firms fixed prices

Much-awaited Lalbagh flower show kicks off today

Much-awaited Lalbagh flower show kicks off today

Unique 'Buddha pendant' discovered at Mohenjo-daro

Unique 'Buddha pendant' discovered at Mohenjo-daro

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

 