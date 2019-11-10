Ayodhya: India's melting pot of communal dissonance

The Supreme Court of India gave its long-awaited verdict on the Ayodhya dispute on November 9, a date already bearing great significance in world history because of the 9/11 attacks in the US and the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

According to the verdict, the disputed area of 2.77 acres, where the Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992, will be given to the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust for the construction of a Ram temple, whereas five acres will be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board at an alternate location.

The verdict is the result of a build-up of events that finds its roots in 1528 when one of Babur's generals, Mir Baqi, constructed the Babri Masjid. However, the first proof of violence over the claim on Ayodhya was recorded in 1885 when Mahanth Raghubar Das appealed for the construction of a Ram Temple on the site of a mosque which he claimed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. This plea was rejected by the British and it angered some Hindu groups who attacked the mosque.

The year 1946 saw increasing agitations when the Hindu Mahasabha demanded possession of the site, and in 1949, joined by Sant Digvijay Nath of Gorakhnath Math, they placed idols of Ram Lalla inside the Babri Masjid. They claimed the idols appeared 'miraculously'. The Nehru government did not take well to this and wanted the removal of the idols. But, on the advice of bureaucrat KK Nair, who said the removal of the idols could cause riots, they were allowed to remain. The site was also locked to the public. However, Hindu priests were not barred from offering daily prayers to the idols.

In 1950, Gopal Singh Visharad filed a lawsuit claiming that he saw footprints of Lord Ram on the site. In 1959, the Nirmohi Akhara filed a suit claiming the inner courtyard and constructed portion of the mosque. The Sunni Waqf Board filed another suit in 1961 demanding the land back after removal of the Ram Lalla.

Two decades later, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) sparked off their Ram Temple Movement in the ’80s. The then BJP president, LK Advani, launched the Ram Rath Yatra to Ayodhya in 1990 with the central theme of 'Ram Mandir' construction.

'Ayodhya-Babri sirf jhanki hai, Kashi-Mathura ab baqi hai’ (Ayodhya-Babri is just a glimpse, Kashi-Mathura is still left) became a popular slogan during this time and described the tense mood of the nation aptly. All of this led to a chain reaction including the demolition of the Babri Masjid by a frenzied Hindu mob of thousands, and the subsequent Gujarat riots of 2002. The involvement of the BJP and affiliated organisations is known in the Ram Janmabhoomi issue, but the same cannot be said about the role of the Congress party.

After Rajiv Gandhi won a historic majority in the 1985 general elections riding the 'Indira wave', he took a balancing-out stance towards issues, most notably when it came to pacifying Hindu-Muslim clashes.

When the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) was unhappy with the verdict on the Shah Bano case favouring payment of maintenance to divorced Muslim women, Rajiv Gandhi reversed the Supreme Court judgment. This action of his sent ripples of anger through Hindus who cried 'Muslim appeasement', putting him in an undesired spot. This is when he succumbed to populist emotions and ordered the unlocking of the controversial site for the worship of Lord Ram.

This was also a time when the unified pro-Congress sentiments post the assassination of Indira Gandhi were slowly fading, putting pressure on Rajiv Gandhi to maintain public support. Unlike Indira Gandhi who was known for her hardline measures such as the Emergency of 1975 and Operation Blue Star against the Akali Dal members building a base inside the Golden Temple in 1984, Rajiv Gandhi tried to avert conflict whenever possible. Something that the young Congress leader could not fathom was the butterfly effect the Ram temple's opening in Ayodhya would create, diving the country among bitter communal lines once again.

As the Supreme Court announced its verdict on Saturday, the five-judge bench completely overturned the 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court which gave one-third of the disputed land to the Nirmohi Akhara, the Waqf Board and the Hindu Mahasabha each.

This time, while the Waqf Board got no share of the entire site which was given to the Temple Trust, they are to be given five acres of land to construct a new mosque. The Nirmohi Akhara's claims were rejected by the Supreme Court who said they were not devotees of Ram Lalla. The judgment was shaped on the basis of the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) findings of a 'non-Islamic' structure beneath Babri Masjid.