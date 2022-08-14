Here's how to download 'Har Ghar Tiranga' certificate

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Here's how to download 'Har Ghar Tiranga certificate' online

In the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' government website, one can pin the National flag to their residence virtually and download the certificate

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 14 2022, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2022, 17:38 ist
Demo Certificate. Credit: Har Ghar Tiranga website

The government announced the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to mark 75 years of India's independence and invited citizens to hoist the national flag at their residences. To appreciate people's participation in the initiative, the government is handing out 'Har Ghar Tiranga' certificate. 

Even if you haven't hoisted a flag in your home, there is an opportunity to partake in the campaign virtually. 

On the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign website, one can pin the national flag to their residence virtually and download the certificate.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to download the Har Ghar Tiranga certificate:

*Go to the website, https://harghartiranga.com/

*Click ‘PIN A FLAG’ on the home page

*Enter your name and mobile number. Adding your profile picture is optional

*A pop-up will appear asking you to allow location access. Click 'Allow'

*Select 'Next'

*A map will appear on your screen. Adjust the pin to your exact location

*Pin the flag

*A pop-up will appear on your screen, reading ‘Congratulations! Your flag has been pinned.’

*Click ‘Download Certificate'

*You can see your Har Ghar Tiranga certificate on your screen.

*Download
 

Har Ghar Tiranga
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Independence Day
India News
India@75

