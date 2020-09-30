Babri verdict: After 28 years, all 32 accused acquitted

Babri Masjid case verdict: After 28 years, all 32 accused acquitted; demolition in Ayodhya not pre-planned

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 30 2020, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 12:56 ist
BJP veterans Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh, LK Advani and MM Joshi. Credit: PTI Photos

Twenty-eight years after the demolition of the Babri Masjid by thousands of 'karsevaks' at Ayodhya, a CBI special court on Wednesday acquitted all the thirty-two accused persons. 

Several senior BJP leaders, including L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, and Kalyan Singh were among the accused. 

Track live updates of Babri Masjid demolition case verdict here

Special Judge (CBI) S K Yadav said that the demolition at Ayodhya was not pre-planned. There were 49 accused persons in this case but 17 of them have died since.

The court said there was no conclusive proof against the accused. The case relates to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. Champat Rai, the general secretary of the trust in charge of constructing the temple, is also among the accused.    

The CBI, which went into the case, produced 351 witnesses and 600 documents as evidence before the court. Charges were framed against 48 people, but 16 had died during the course of the trial. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Babri Masjid
Babri masjid demolition
Advani
Murli Manohar Joshi
Uma Bharti
Kalyan Singh

What's Brewing

French Open: A footnote in Serena Williams' career

French Open: A footnote in Serena Williams' career

The Lead: Farm laws and ensuing protests, explained

The Lead: Farm laws and ensuing protests, explained

Why carcinogens cause cancer in some people, not all

Why carcinogens cause cancer in some people, not all

 