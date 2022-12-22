Backward Classes Commission submits reports to Bommai

Backward Classes Commission submits reports to Bommai

This comes amid the Lingayat Panchamsali community's demands for 2A reservation to meet the educational and employment needs of people

  Dec 22 2022
Backward Classes Commission Chairman Jayprakash Hegde submitted the interim report to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha on Thursday.

This comes amid the Lingayat Panchamsali community's demands for 2A reservation to meet the educational and employment needs of people. Bommai on Wednesday informed that he has asked the Backward Classes Commission Chairman and Secretary to expedite the submission of its report.

