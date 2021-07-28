Bank deposit up to Rs 5 lakh to now be insured in case of moratorium: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the Cabinet has approved amendment to the Deposit Insurance Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) Bill, paving the way to increase deposit insurance from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, which will be given to depositors within 90 days of RBI imposing a moratorium on a bank.

Under DICGC Bill 2021, 98.3 per cent of all deposits will get covered and in terms of deposit value, 50.9 per cent of deposit value will be covered. Global deposit value is only 80 per cent of all deposit accounts. It only covers 20-30 per cent of deposit value, FM Sitharaman said.

The Union Cabinet's decision comes as several depositors of troubled lenders have been waiting for longer periods to retrieve the money deposited in the bank accounts.

"The Deposit Insurance Credit Guarantee Corporation was created in case people faced difficulties after RBI imposes moratoriums on banks. "Today's Cabinet meeting has decided that within 90 days, depositors will receive Rs 5 lakhs of their money," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

