BCI releases examination dates for All India Bar Exams

The Bar Council of India, the apex lawyers’ body and regulator of law education in the country, on Monday said it will hold the All India Bar Exam-XVI on March 21, 2021.

It said that the online registration will start from December 26, 2020 and the last date for registration will be February 21, 2021.

“The last date for payment of exam fee would be February 23, 2021 and February 26, 2021 will be the final date for completion of online forms.

“The Admit Cards shall be released online on March 6, 2021 and the Exam will be held on March 21, 2021,” the BCI said in a release.

The council, meanwhile, said that the All India Bar Exam-XV, which has been postponed on a number of occasions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be held on January 24, 2021 which is the scheduled date.

The examination is to be held on about 140 centers in 50 cities of the country, it said.

“There will be no change of date of All India Bar Exam-XV any more,” a press release said.

It added, “It is to be noted that the last date for online registration for All India Bar Exam-XV was December 19, 2020 for which the examination is to be held on January 24, 2021.”