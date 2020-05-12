'Be vocal for local' - PM Modi urges India to buy local products with pride

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi made a big appeal to the citizens of the country. Bringing a new slogan - 'Vocal for local' - PM urged people of India to increasingly purchase local products.

The PM urged people of India to believe in and purchase local products in order to strengthen the economy. He said that India's local products have helped the country immensely in tackling the coronavirus crisis.

"Coronavirus has made us realise that local market and local manufaturing are powerful tools to grow economy. All the global brands were also local at some point of time. They became global from local due to their pride in their products. Hence, we need to buy local products and also have pride in those products. We have to be vocal for local to improve our economy," the PM said.