Bengaluru Rains Live: Govt holds meeting with IT companies, promises permanent solution to woes
updated: Sep 08 2022, 08:26 ist
Bengaluru has seen disruption and devastation of an unprecedented kind when sudden downpours flooded the city and its suburbs, bringing misery to thousands of people and causing much damage. Stay tuned to DH for more Bengaluru news.
08:22
Bengaluru rains: Apartment complex residents near storm water drains pick up pieces of their lives
08:03
Bengaluru: RWH installations can help beat water shortage
Even as residents struggle to grapple with inundated roads and houses, some buildings face shortage in water supply thanks to the flooding of pumps and motors in the BWSSB pumping station at Tore Kadanahalli (TK Halli).
The torrential rains in Bengaluru have resulted in inundated lakes, flooded roads and houses and, in fact, entire localities have got marooned, causing a terrible loss of property, damage to vehicles, at least one life lost and untold misery and inconvenience to people. The rain fury has left eight lakes overflowing, flooding roads and more than 5,000 houses, apartment buildings and offices.
Govt holds meeting with IT companies, promises permanent solution to woes
The Karnataka government on Wednesday assured IT companies that a permanent solution to the inconveniences occurring in the Mahadevpura zone, which houses major tech companies inBengaluru, will be found by next year's rainy season.
IT and BT Minister, Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayan made the assurance at a meeting with the heads of the IT companies located in the Mahadevapura zone at Vidhan Soudha here.
After giving a patient hearing to the grievances of the IT companies, he sought their cooperation to retain the status of 'Bangalore Brand'. He added that virtual meetings will be conducted every month from now on to resolve their grievances.
Rain havoc: It’s time for tough action
