Bhiwandi court records complainant's statement in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over remark against RSS

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday recorded the statement of the complainant who has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of defaming the RSS by linking it to Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.
The `examination-in-chief' (examination of a litigant/witness by a lawyer from his or her own side) of complainant Rajesh Kunte, an RSS activist, began before Judicial Magistrate (First Class) L C Wadikar at a court in Bhiwandi.
Kunte had filed a private complaint against the Congress leader over his statement at a rally in 2014 accusing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of being involved in Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.
Also Read: Rahul Gandhi moves Gujarat High Court seeking stay on conviction in defamation case
The statement was false and tarnished the RSS's image, the complaint claimed. During the hearing on Saturday, Kunte also submitted a DVD of Rahul Gandhi's speech in question to the court.
His lawyer also submitted seven new documents as part of evidence, but Rahul Gandhi's lawyer advocate Narayan Iyer took objection, saying that they were not given copies. The complainant's lawyer then provided copies to advocate Iyer. Kunte's examination-in-chief will continue on July 1, 2023.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'
Coldplay's gigs the greenest due to renewable energy
Musk 'loves' his AI-generated avatar in sherwani
Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history
Autos are a window to urban disorder
‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on
NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP
Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests
Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai
Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer