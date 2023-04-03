Bhutan king arrives in India for a two-day visit

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 03 2023, 19:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 19:38 ist
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar receives King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, upon the latter's arrival, in New Delhi, Monday, April 3, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Bhutan king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Monday arrived in India for a two-day visit.

He was welcomed by Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, who received him at the airport.

The king will hold talks with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Also Read: Worry for Delhi: China is eyeing Doklam

"Warm welcome to India, Your Majesty! His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrived in India a short while ago. His Majesty was received by EAM @DrSJaishankar at the airport," the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Bhutan holds strategic importance for India and the defence and security ties between the two countries have seen significant growth in the last few years.

 

