Agnipath row: Bihar suspends Internet in 20 districts

Bihar suspends Internet in 20 districts amid Agnipath protests

The suspension has been already in place in 12 districts since June 17 and the state government decided to add eight more

IANS
IANS,
  • Jun 20 2022, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2022, 14:33 ist
Security personnel in a scuffle with AIDSO activists during their protest amid 'Bharat Bandh', called to protest against Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme, in Patna, Monday, June 20, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Keeping in view the call for Bharat Bandh against the Agnipath scheme on Monday, the Bihar government temporarily suspended the Internet services in 20 districts.

The suspension has been already in place in 12 districts since June 17 and the state government decided to add eight more.

"The suspension of the Internet services has given positive results and the violent incidents have reduced drastically in Bihar. The agitators and anti-social elements were failing to spread rumours in the state," an official in the Home Department claimed.

Track live updates of Agnipath protests here

The Internet services have been suspended in Kaimur, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Buxar, Nawada, West Champaran, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Vaishali, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Darbhanga, Gaya, Madhubani, Jahanabad, Khagaria and Sheikhpura.

The telecom service provider companies have sent text messages to the consumers that the Internet services have been closed for Monday. Though, the consumers of these districts will continue to avail voice calling facility.

Also Read — TMC, CPI(M) slam Vijayvargiya over Agniveer remark, say youth not 'door keepers' of BJP offices

Meanwhile, the Bihar government has enhanced the securities of BJP offices in 11 districts. The Bihar Police deployed Shasastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel at the offices of BJP to prevent any untoward incidents. The 11 districts are Supaul, Kishanganj, Purnea, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Nawgachiya, Banka, Katihar, Madhepura and Motihari. In every BJP office, one platoon comprising 30 personnel has been deployed.

Security has also been beefed up for the leaders of the saffron party in Bihar. BJP leaders in the rank of state president Sanjay Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, MLA Dr C N Singh, MLA Aruna Devi, MLA Vinay Bihari and others were targeted during the protests against the Agnipath scheme on Thursday and Friday.

Following the attack on BJP leaders, the Center has given Y-category security to 10 BJP leaders of Bihar.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Agnipath
Agnipath Scheme
Bihar
India News
BJP

What's Brewing

UP delivery boy faces casteism, FIR against customer

UP delivery boy faces casteism, FIR against customer

World's best MIT vs India's top varsity IISc Bengaluru

World's best MIT vs India's top varsity IISc Bengaluru

The glory of gardening

The glory of gardening

DH Toon | Sweeping the elephant under the carpet

DH Toon | Sweeping the elephant under the carpet

Roshan Mahanama serves tea to people amid Lanka crisis

Roshan Mahanama serves tea to people amid Lanka crisis

 