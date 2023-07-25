Bill to include communities in ST list of Chhattisgarh passed by Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to include Dhanuhar, Dhanuwar, Kisan, Saunra, Saonra and Binjhia communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Chhattisgarh amid a walkout by opposition members demanding discussion on the Manipur violence.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022, which also seeks to formalise Bhuinya, Bhuiyan and Bhuyan as synonyms of the Bharia Bhumia community, was passed in the Upper House through a voice vote.

It also includes three Devanagari versions of the name of the Pando community.

The Lok Sabha had cleared the legislation in December 2022.

Piloting the bill in the Rajya Sabha, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said the passage of the bill will benefit around 72,000 people in Chhattisgarh. "It is a small number but it speaks about the sensitivity of the government towards welfare of the tribals," he stated.

Munda noted that the Modi government has been actively involved in resolving the issues faced by tribal communities spread all across the country.

He stated the tribal communities were suffering for years but the previous governments did little to resolve their problems.

"In the past nine years, we have tried to work diligently for the welfare of the tribal communities whether it is Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura or Uttar Pradesh," Munda said.

He noted that the government would look seriously into the suggestions given by the members during the course of discussion in the Upper House.

Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta said the passage of the bill is a proud day for tribal communities all across the country.

Taking part in the discussion, Niranjan Bishi of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supported the bill, saying it will be beneficial for the tribals of Chhattisgarh. Similarly, Ryaga Krishnaiah of the YSRCP, who spoke in Telugu, also supported the legislation.

Samir Oraon (BJP), while supporting the bill, said tribals have been deprived of development since Independence but the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has taken many steps for their development.

Kanakmedala Ravindra Kumar (TDP), who also supported the bill, tried to raise the issues related to problems faced by tribals in Andhra Pradesh, but was asked by Deputy Chairman Harivansh to speak only on the bill.

Saroj Pandey and Kirodi Lal Meena of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also took part in the discussion and highlighted the steps taken by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for the development of tribals across the country.

M Thambidurai of the AIADMK while supporting the bill sought ST status for fishermen and some other communities in Tamil Nadu.

Anil Agrawal of the BJP while welcoming the legislation criticised the opposition members for walking out during the discussion.

Citing cases from Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb (BJP) said the government has been working for the welfare of the tribals.

V Vijaysai Reddy of the YSRCP supported the bill and said his party will wholeheartedly support any initiative which benefits the tribal community.

Sasmit Patra (BJD) sought ST status for 169 communities in Odisha.

Rakesh Sinha (BJP), GK Vasan TMC (M), K Laxman (BJP), MoS Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale and Ramji (BSP) also spoke during the discussion.

When the Upper House reassembled post lunch, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda moved the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 for consideration and passage.

Opposition members, who continued to create an uproar in the House demanding a discussion on Manipur, raised objections to the passage of the bill amid din and walked out.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge got up to raise the Manipur issue, while asserting that he supported the bill, but said Prime Minister Modi must come to the House and speak on the violence in the northeastern state to which the treasury benches raised strong objections.

The Opposition alleged that Kharge's mic was shut off and he was not allowed to complete his point.

"In the Rajya Sabha this afternoon, BJP MPs prevented Leader of the Opposition, @kharge-ji from speaking and raising INDIA's demand for PM's statement in the House on Manipur and a discussion thereafter. Repeated obstruction at the instigation of none other than the Leader of the House himself and the insistence to pass Bills in the din led to a walkout by all INDIA MPs for the rest of the day," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.